Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.60% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $25,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAIN stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.