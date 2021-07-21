UNUS SED LEO Reaches One Day Volume of $1.54 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $2.89 billion and $1.54 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00009601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00362848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

