MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $7,722.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00107463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00141189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,491.89 or 0.99882415 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEETONEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.