Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ITCFY opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

