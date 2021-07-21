Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of ITCFY opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35.
About Investec Group
