NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $81,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $239,796.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $211,033.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $251,015.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,874 shares of company stock worth $779,632.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

