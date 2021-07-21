Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $21.75.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
