Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE VCF opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

