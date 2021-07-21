Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.29 ($3.70).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 274.10 ($3.58) on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.21.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

