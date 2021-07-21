Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.83. The company has a market cap of C$33.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$23.55 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

