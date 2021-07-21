Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.11 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $377.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Michael Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,084. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 117,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 33.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 81,076 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

