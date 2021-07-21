Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Shares of ATUSF stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

