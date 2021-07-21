iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

ESGD opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.34.

