Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 41,859 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.03% of Plexus worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $189,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

