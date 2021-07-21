Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 21,007 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of Popular worth $28,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

