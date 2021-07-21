Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,475 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $124.14 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.34.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

