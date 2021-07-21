NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $29,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

