Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,933,283 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1,348.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.37% of Capri worth $105,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.