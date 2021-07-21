Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 58,180 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,311,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,180 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $104,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $16,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after buying an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKY opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,912,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

