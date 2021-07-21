MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 505,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.99% of MKS Instruments worth $101,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.78 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

