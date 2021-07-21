Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 147,377 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,377 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Conagra Brands worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

