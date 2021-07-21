Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 18,928 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $39,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

