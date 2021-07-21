Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.47.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $229.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.01 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

