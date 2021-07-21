CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.