Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,311,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $109,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,224 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter worth about $40,272,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 620.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 706,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,351 shares of company stock worth $948,437 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

