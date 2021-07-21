Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $115,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SASR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

