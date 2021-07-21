TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.61% of TopBuild worth $111,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 69.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.94. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

