Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 928,618 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.