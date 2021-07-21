Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

