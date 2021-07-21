Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MHF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

