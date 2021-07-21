Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

BSL opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

