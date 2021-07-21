Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $5.31 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Vesper has a total market cap of $23.22 million and approximately $647,142.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be bought for $5.31 or 0.00016883 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00105327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00141431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,464.36 or 1.00053168 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,373,521 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.