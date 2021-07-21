OMG Network Price Reaches $3.39 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $475.45 million and approximately $144.59 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00010780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00283067 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

