Orion Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00012994 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $118.45 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013511 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00781113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

