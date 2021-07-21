The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.06 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

