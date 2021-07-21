Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.70 Per Share

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 229.80 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.30 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ninety One Group from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 258 ($3.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Hendrik du Toit bought 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.77 ($2,346.19). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59).

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

