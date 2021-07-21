GATX (NYSE:GATX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GATX opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. GATX has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

