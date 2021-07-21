Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of FFC opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.