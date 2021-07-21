Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.04, a P/E/G ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.49. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
