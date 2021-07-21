Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.04, a P/E/G ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.49. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after purchasing an additional 388,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after buying an additional 26,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

