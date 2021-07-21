AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.