AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

