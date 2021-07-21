Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

