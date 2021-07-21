Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $165.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

SNBR opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.41. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

