Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 19,357 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

