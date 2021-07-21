Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 3,608 KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $104.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74.

