Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

