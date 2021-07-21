IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,582 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 927,537 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 709,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 326.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 181,633 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.40.

