Cooper Financial Group Sells 6,132 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

