IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 998 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $348.03 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $172.91 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.39.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

