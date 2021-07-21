Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 469,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:RFL opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98. Rafael has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $66.44.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rafael by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

