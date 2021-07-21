Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Up 23.3% in June

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 469,700 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:RFL opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98. Rafael has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $66.44.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
Rafael Company Profile
Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.
