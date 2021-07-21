iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 648,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 530,600 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get iSun alerts:

Shares of ISUN stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. iSun has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that iSun will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iSun news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of iSun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $7,343,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $2,848,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $2,749,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.