Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.